Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0: BTS video reveals mammoth scale

On Tuesday, director Shankar unveiled the making video of 2.0, further upping the curiosity of the film. It begins with the scene of cell-phones flying in the air and takes us through every little detail of what went into the making of this mammoth project.

The video reveals that more than 3000 technicians including 1000 VFX artistes worked on the extravaganza. It credits all the main technicians, right from music composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Nirav Shah, editor Anthony, sound designer Resul Pookutty to choreographer Bosco Caesar. The movie has made optimum use of native 3D, animatronics, 1300 pre-viz shots, spidercam systems, lidar scanning.

The teaser further takes us through the lead protagonists’ looks, i.e. Akshay Kumar’s transformation into the menacing role and lead character Rajinikanth’s look as Chitti. We are taken to the magnificent sets and locations used and the special effects created. An amazing team of the world’s best action directors united to curate the best action scenes for this project.

One look at the video and you can instantly gauge that the project has been made on a massive budget, but none would imagine that what started off as a Rs 350 crore movie is now said to be more than Rs 540 crore. Yes, 2.0 is India’s most expensive film to date and the second costliest movie in Asia.

Helmed by Shankar, produced by Lyca Productions in association with Karan Johar, 2.0 is slated to release on November 29.