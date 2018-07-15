Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 forces Kangana Ranaut to postpone the release of her next

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is now tagged as the undisputed queen of Bollywood. With her national award-winning performances in films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Fashion, Kangana has proved her mettle as an actress. But looks like she is going through a lean patch in her career as her last releases Rangoon and Simran didn’t fare well at the box-office. And now tough times lie ahead for her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as the movie has been pushed further ahead.

Reportedly, the makers of the film who were earlier planning to release the film by the end of this year had to push the release date after the makers of 2.0 which stars Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar announced that their film will make way to the theatres on November 29.So the makers Manikarnika are now looking for a fresh release date for the film as they don’t want to clash with a big film like 2.0.

In all probability, the film might release next year, although there is no official confirmation on the same yet. As the calendar around the end of the year looks jam packed for big films like Thugs of Hindostan, Simmba, Zero are all slated to release between November and December.

Talking about the film, Manikarnika revolves around the life and times of the brave Queen of Jhansi – Laxmibai. It has many war sequences and also stars Sonu Sood, Atul Kulkarni and Ankita Lokhande in important roles.