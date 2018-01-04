Rajinikanth as politician gets Akshay Kumar’s thumps up

Rajinikanth’s political turn has been in the headlines since the middle of last year. Fans and industry peers have been cheering him on the sidelines as he takes the plunge into the political arena. His 2.0 co-star Akshay Kumar too had something special to say about the actor-turned-politician. Akshay Kumar is confident that Rajinikanth will be a ‘good politician’.

On December 31, the 67-year-old star announced that he will start a new party that will pursue ‘spiritual politics’ and will contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Asked about how Rajinikanth will fare as a political leader, Akshay Kumar said, "I am sure he is going to be very good. Obviously, he will be good (at it)." The "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" actor features as an antagonist in the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster "Robot", directed by Shankar.

The actor is currently looking forward to the January 25 release of his latest, "Padman". The film is a fictionalised account of Tamil Nadu-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village.

Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is an Indian science fiction film written and directed by S Shankar, co-written by B Jeyamohan. The film is slated for a release in the middle of 2018. Apart from Padman and 2.0, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Gold.