Rajinikanth celebrates grandson’s birthday; returns home for some family time

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was in the US for his film Kaala’s shoot, is back to Chennai. The actor returned to celebrate his grandson’s birthday. Ahead of Kaala’s audio launch, the Kabali actor preferred spending some quality time with family on his grandson Ved’s third birthday. His daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth took to Twitter to share some adorable images from the birthday. Also present at the birthday party were Rajini’s wife Latha, actor and son-in-law Dhanush and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Captioning her son’s birthday post as ‘That’s celebration with family’, one of Soundarya’s picture has Rajinikanth adorably watching his grandson from behind as he blows out the candles on the fire engine shaped cake. There’s another beautifully captured candid moment of Ved with his mother. The rest of the images show the entire family having a gala time posing with the three-year-old.

Soundarya Rajinikanth and her ex-husband, Chennai-based industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar officially got divorced in 2016 due to “irreconcilable differences”. The couple got married to each other in 2010. She worked for a couple of films namely Baba, Majaa, Sandakozhi and Sivaji. She also made her directional debut with Kochadaiyaan, which starred her father Rajinikanth as well.

Rajinikanth is currently working on Kaala, which is produced by his son-in-law Dhanush. It’s an Indian Tamil language political gangster film written by Pa. Ranjith. Besides Rajinikanth, the film will also star Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Dhanush among others. The film is expected to hit the theatres on June 7.