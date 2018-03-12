Rajinikanth gets emotional as he speaks out on the untimely demise of Sridevi

With a career of close to four decades, veteran actress Sridevi bid adieu to the world late on Saturday night. The actress was 54 when she breathed her last. She suffered a heart attack in Dubai where she was attending the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah along with her family.

While many celebs shared their grief on social media, legendary actor and Sridevi's co-star in many films, Rajinikanth spoke to the media outside his house in Chennai. "She was a very close friend of mine. I am really sad at her demise. This is a big loss. She was a born actor: Rajinikanth on," said the actor.

She was a very close friend of mine. I am really sad at her demise. This is a big loss. She was a born actor: Rajinikanth on #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/XZZqPL1jMz — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

Earlier in the day, the actor had taken to Twitter to express his grief.

I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) February 25, 2018

Sridevi started her career in 1969. Since then, she worked in around 250 films in Tamil, Telegu, Hindi and Kannada. Sridevi and Rajinikanth worked together in many films like 'Chaalbaaz' and 'Pokkiri Raja'.