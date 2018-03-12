Rajinikanth: Jayalalithaa no more, Karunanidhi ill; will bring back MGR rule in Tamil Nadu

On Monday, March 5 actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth said that he can bring back the rule of AIADMK founder and ex-Chief Minister late M.G. Ramachandran (MGR). While unveiling a statue of MGR at the Dr MGR Educational Research Institute in Chennai, Rajinikanth said he understands politics and can fill the leadership void that exists in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth, who has still not launched any party formally, said that the path of politics is not decked with flowers but filled with thorns. He said that those who are in politics have not performed their duties properly. He also went on to say that he has learnt politics from DMK leader M. Karunanidhi and Congress leader late G.K. Moopanar. According to Thalaiva, Karunanidhi and late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa were great leaders. But Amma’s demise and Karunanidhi’s poor health, has led to a leadership vacuum in the state which he can fill, Rajini said.

Rajinikanth also added, “I don’t expect a red carpet welcome, but why do you mock me? Let us stop such derogatory politics. I know it is a path ridden with thorns. People ask me what ‘anmeega arasiyal’ is. I have said politics which doesn’t look at caste, colour or show any discrimination. Politics which is honest and with integrity that is Anmeega Arasiya.”

“The politicians ask why actors are entering politics. We don’t enter the film industry, they say. I am not talking about other people, I am speaking for myself. I am doing my job well. But are the politicians doing it properly,” Thalaiva asked.

“People ask me why I didn’t enter politics when Jayalalithaa was alive. They question me if I exploited the vacuum in politics. There is a vacuum. There is a space for a good leader. Nobody can argue that Jayalalithaa was a great leader. Nobody could question her leadership. On the other hand, there was Karunanidhi on the other hand. There were great leaders. He is also now not well. There is a space for a good leader and I am coming to fill that space,” added the veteran actor.

Rajinikanth also requested his fans and followers not to put up banners and hoardings. We already knew that his political philosophy will be spiritual politics, which is honest and casteless politics as per the superstar’s words. Thalaiva, who announced his political plunge on December 31, 2017, had said, “Before the state election, we will discuss what we can do, and what we cannot do. If we don’t do what we promise, we will resign within 3 years. We will be running spiritual politics. In the past one year, Tamil Nadu politics has come down to a miserable state. People from the other states are frowning upon us. Even after all this, if I am going to stay quiet, my conscience will prick me to the day I die. This is the state and you are the people who are the reason I am living today.”

As far as films are concerned, superstar Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Shankar’s upcoming sci-fi thriller 2.0 and Pa Ranjith’s gangster drama Kaala. Kaala’s teaser was released recently and interestingly, the movie brings in the narratives of the oppressed and people's struggle. The teaser begins with a chorus of voices shouting, "Poraduvom" or "We will fight". Besides, Rajinikanth speaks about the power of "Karuppu" or black, which is positive colour in the movie.

Rajinikanth will also team up with young filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj after Kaala and 2.0.