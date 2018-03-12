Rajinikanth reaches Mumbai to pay his respects to Sridevi

He may be the Superstar of Indian cinema but on Monday night in Mumbai, Thalaivaar Rajinikanth was just another co-star to Superstar Sridevi who had passed away in Dubai is what is turning out to be a complicated case for the Dubai police and Sridevi's family. Rajini was perhaps hoping to see his co-actor of many films one last time but even after many delays, Sridevi's mortal remains haven't been released by the Dubai authorities. Rajini, however, will be attending the funeral which is most likely to take place on Tuesday.

Rajini who has acted in films like Bhagwan Dada, Moondru Mudichu and Chaal Baaz with Sridevi in the past was photographed on his way to Anil Kapoor's house.

While the 2.0 star didn't take any questions he did post a heartfelt message on social media.