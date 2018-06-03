Rajinikanth starrer Kaala lands up in yet another controversy

Looks like superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Kaala is in trouble again. A Mumbai based journalist named Jawahar Nadir has threatened to file a defamation case against the superstar over the story of Kaala. According to the legal notice, Nadar has accused Rajinikanth of playing his father late S Thiraviam Nadir in such a way that he comes out in a bad light.

According to the daily reports, the complainant Nadar claims that his father has been shown in bad light to garner support among the affluent and upper caste sections of society. Jawahar has demanded a written apology in 36 hours failing which he would be filing a defamation case of Rs 101 crores as damages against the the makers of the film.

Jawahar Nadar claims that his father, a jiggery and sugar merchant from Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorni district had moved to Mumbai’s Dharavi in 1957 and was nicknamed Gudwala Seth and Kaala Seth owing to the goodwill he had earned. He also said that his father was never involved in any illegal activities.

There has been no official statement from the makers, or from Rajinikanth, for now.

Earlier in the week the film faced a certain ban in the state of Karnataka when the newly appointed state CM Kumaraswamy issued a statement that “The people of Karnataka and the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce don’t want Kaala to release here. A few pro-Kannada organisations have also requested me not to allow Kaala release. I will consider it and make a decision”. This comes after Rajinikanth’s appeal to the Centre to implement the Supreme Court’s order on constituting Cauvery water management board.

Talking about the film Kaala. The film is directed by Pa. Ranjith and is produced by Rajinikanth’s son in law Dhanush. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and other southern actors in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theaters.​