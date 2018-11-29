Rajinikanth’s 2.0 leaked on piracy website Tamil Rockers

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited 2.0 hits the screens on Thursday with much fanfare. The first show, which screened as early as 4:30 am, set the tone for the resurgence of Rajinikanth’s stardom. Even as fans filled the theatres all day, vicious activity was underway in the piracy world. Notorious torrent website TamilRockers leaked the film online and the move spells nothing but bad news for the makers.

At a budget that exceeds over Rs 500 crores, 2.0 is one of the most expensive movies to be made in the country. The leak comes even after the Madras High Court directed 37 internet service providers (ISPs) across the country to implement steps to prevent hosting 2.0 through 12,564 possible uniform resource locators (URLs). Of the 12,564 possible URLs mentioned, 2000 sites belonged to Tamil Rockers piracy website. The High Court direction came on a civil suit filed by the producers of the film Lyca Productions.

Hardwork of 4 yrs, crores of money, efforts of 1000s of technicians - all to give you a visual spectacle you can watch, love and enjoy in THEATRES! Do not spoil the experience. SAY NO TO PIRACY! Send all pirated links to antipiracy@aiplex.com & help Tamil cinema shine!#2Point0 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) November 29, 2018

2.0 print on tamilrockers. Please take action #2pointo — pradeep2.0📵 (@kpradeep472) November 29, 2018

Lyca Productions also took to Twitter on Thursday morning requesting people to watch the film in theatres and discourage piracy. Fans too seemed upset by the leak and urged authorities to take action. Directed by Shankar, the films sees superstar Rajinikanth play the double role of scientist Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti. Chitti is also the character he first played in the 2010 film Enthiran. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar made his south debut with this one, playing a monster out to terrorise the people.