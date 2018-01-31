Rajinikanth’s 2.0 postponed yet again; work on VFX causing delays

It’s been two years since the Rajnikanth starrer 2.0 went to the floors and there’s still no clear date on its release. The film grabbed a lot of attention thanks to the talented cast, VFX, an extravagant audio launch and Akshay Kumar’s look. Originally meant for a release on Diwali 2017, the film was pushed to a release on January 2018 because of pending work on the VFX. That deadline too was missed and it was further pushed to April.

Latest reports suggest 2.0 is unlikely to release in April as well. Speaking to BollywoodLife, analyst Surendhar MK said that the film has been pushed further by a few months. "The film will not release in April. The movie has been pushed by a few months. The makers are planning on a mid-August release," he told the website.

. @superstarrajini - @akshaykumar 's #2Point0 release will not happen in April.. The release is most likely to be postponed by 2 to 3 months.. pic.twitter.com/dOBYRZUzH5 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 30, 2018

“The VFX work is taking longer than expected because it has been distributed to many studios across the globe. The team is now eyeing an Independence Day weekend release. August 15 falls on a Wednesday, so the team wants to cash in on that weekend. The final date is still being worked out,” a source from the film’s unit told Firstpost. The post production work is expected to be completed by July and the film is expected to be released in August, Ramesh Bala, trade analyst too confirmed the news on twitter.

However, there’s no official word on the release date from the producers. Director Shankar took to twitter to let his fans know that work is still underway for the teaser.