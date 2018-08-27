bollywood Rajinikanth’s 2.0 teaser was a 2.NO teaser on August 15th, here’s why in.com staff August 27 2018, 10.40 am August 27 2018, 10.40 am

The sequel of Rajinikanth starrer Enthiran titled 2.0 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is said to be Asia’s biggest film made on a very high budget. The sequel also stars Akshay Kumar as the antagonist and fans surely have huge expectations from the movie. While we have seen a few posters of the actors revealing their looks from the film, we are eagerly waiting for the teaser.

2.0 was supposed to hit the screens on Diwali in 2017, but it was postponed and was said to be hitting the screens on August 15, 2018. However, it was once again delayed and now it is expected to release on November 29, 2018. Reportedly, the teaser of the film was supposed to be out on August 15. Fans were super excited and were waiting for it with bated breath. However, it was not released as per the schedule.

The reason behind the delay in teaser release is Kerala floods. Director of the film, S Shankar stated, "Rajinikanth asked me not to publish the teaser at this time when the Kerala people are in a dilemma. So, the teaser launch ceremony was postponed.”

"2.O teaser will be released on September 13, Vinayagar Chaturthi," Shankar added.

So, guys mark the date. September 13, 2018 it is!