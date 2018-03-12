Rajinikanths Kaala teaser is out; Thalaivar is back with his swag this Holi

Megastar Rajinikanth may be all set to step into politics, but that doesn't stop the Thalaivar from creating magic on the silver screen. The teaser of the much awaited film Kaala is out and is a perfect Holi gift for his fans.

The gangster genre film has been written and directed by Pa Ranjith. Kaala is a story of a man who runs away Tamil Nadu and goes on to become a don in Mumbai. The teaser starts with Nana Patekar asking: "What sort of a name is Kaala?"

Kaala aka Karikaalan, in black shirt and dhoti appears to be the one who fights to protect his near and dear ones. The powerful dialogues shown in the teaser is a treat for all his fans.

The film also stars Nana Patekar, Mammootty, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani, Sukanya to name a few.

Rajini's son-in-law and actor Dhanush who has donned the producer's cap for this one shared the teaser of the film in various languages on social networking site Twitter.

Here you go !! Kaala teaser. https://t.co/W7rmWtiMsA thalaivar teaser eppo release aanaalum eppidi release aanaalum diwali dhaan. Mass dhaan. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) March 1, 2018

From the looks of it, Nana Patekar seems to be playing the role of a politician or some powerful man in the film. The film seems to have political references as well. "Black is the colour of the working class. Come to my chawl, dirt will appear colourful," this dialogue of Rajini is what appears to be a face-off between Thalaivar and Nana Patekar.

Rajini's action combined with Santosh Narayanan's background score will surely get you excited for this one.