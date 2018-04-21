Rajinikanth’s Kaala to avoid clash with Salman Khan’s Race 3, to release earlier

The Tamil Nadu film industry is currently in a flux. Following the strikes held by the Tamil Film Producers Council, no films released in the state for over a month. At the time, it was unclear when films would release but after the strike was called off, filming resumed from April 20. Now producers are in a spot over scheduling their film’s release and this includes even the release date of Rajinikanth’s Kaala. The film was initially to release on April 27 and following the strike it was rumoured to be launched along with Salman Khan’s Race 3 on June 15. Now, however, the makers have decided against it.

Kaala is headed for a release on June 7, a week before the release of Race 3. Industry insiders had expressed concerns when it was reported that Kaala would clash with Race 3 as it could potentially affect both films. Besides the foreign markets, a release on the same date would have affected business in some states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as the stars of both films enjoy a good fan following there.

The decision to change the date to a week before the release of Race 3 is seen by industry insiders as a good move. A trade analyst speaking to the IBTimes says that it was a good move as these days films depend a lot on opening days and the one week gap will allow Kaala to earn some dough.

Kaala is an action drama where Rajinikanth plays the role of a slum dweller standing up for his people. The story is set around Mumbai’s chawls and it is the second collaboration of Rajini with Pa Ranjith after Kabali. Salman Khan’s Race 3 is an action film directed by Remo D’Souza. The preceding installments of the franchise were a hit among the masses and the makers hope to cash in on that.