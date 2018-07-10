Rajinikanth's wife Latha to face trial; Supreme Court squashes High Court's orders in cheating case

Trouble seems to mount for Rajinikanth's wife Latha as the Supreme Court has set aside Karnataka High Court's order in a cheating case. An advertising company had filed a case against Latha and her company alleging that she duped them of Rs 10 crore.

The advertising agency had filed a complaint stating that Latha, who took a loan of Rs 10 crore from them to promote her husband Rajinikanth's film, has denied to repay the loan. Further alleging that she made use of this money to repay some other loans. Based on the complaint, the magistrate had made summons to Latha. Following which, Latha challenged the summon and moved to Karnataka High Court. Later the complaint was squashed by the High Court stating that it is in nature of a civil dispute and there is no need for Latha to face the criminal charges. The advertising agency then moved to the Supreme Court to challenge High Court's order.

The Apex court had given chances to Latha to solve the issue amicably and repay the loan, but in the last hearing, her lawyer announced that she has refused to repay the remaining amount of Rs 6.2 crore.

Today, the bench headed by Ranjan Gagoi ruled out that they will not get into the issue of settlement and rather hear this case on merit. The Supreme Court squash-certified Karnataka High Courts orders and has asked Latha Rajinikanth to face the trial.

#BREAKING -- Superstar @rajinikanth's wife to face trial in the cheating case. Supreme Court sets aside Karnataka HC order | @utkarsh_aanand with more details pic.twitter.com/MHeIaVbO7f — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 10, 2018

Stay tuned for more updates.