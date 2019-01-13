Rajkumar Hirani accused of sexual assault by Sanju’s assistant director

In a shocking incident, director of Ranbir Kapoor’s hit film Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani, has been accused of sexual misconduct by a female assistant director. As per a detailed report shared by HuffPost India, the complainant shared the incident with Hirani’s close associates Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra via mail. Scriptwriter Abhijat Joshi, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sister and director Shelly Chopra were also marked.

In the mail, the unnamed complainant has mentioned that Mr Hirani harassed her during the post-production phase of Sanju for over 6 months, reports HuffPost India. Narrating how Hirani assaulted her at his home-office, the complainant wrote, “I remember forming these words on my lips - “Sir. This is wrong...Because of this power structure. You being the absolute power and me being a mere assistant, a nobody - I will never be able to express myself to you", says the report.

It further mentions the complainant writing, “My mind, body and heart were grossly violated that night and for the next 6 months.”

When HuffPost reached out to Rajkumar Hirani’s lawyer, Anand Desai, he stated, “At the outset, our client states that the allegations made against him are false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory.” Even though the director denied to comment on the incident, he shared the printouts of text messages exchanged between him and the woman with HuffPost India in order to establish that the allegations made against him are false.

Anupama Chopra, who was one of the recipients of the emails, confirmed the news with HuffPost India and also shared that they (her and her husband) have extended their support to the complainant and have also set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in their company Vinod Chopra Films. However, she also mentioned that 'VCF ICC could not have taken up the case since she was an RHF (Rajkumar Hirani Films) employee at the time. These are two separate companies.'

A blind item pointing at a celebrated director being involved in such a case had recently gone viral. The blind item mentioned that the director's name has been omitted from an upcoming film's poster because of these allegations. Later, the news of Rajkumar Hirani's name as a co-producer mysteriously going missing from the poster of Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa made it to the headlines.