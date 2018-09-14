Rajkumar Hirani confesses to tweaking Sanju script

Ranbir Kapoor may have been struggling for a hit for some time, but with Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, the man came back in the game. The movie was received well by the critics in terms of screenplay and acting, however, there was a section that criticised director Rajkumar Hirani for whitewashing the image of his friend Sanjay Dutt and absolving him of all the criminal activities by shifting the blame. Though the accusations were dodged for a long time, finally Hirani has spoken about the same and much to the surprise of everyone has accepted that he indeed altered parts to induce empathy for Dutt.

Hirani revealed at the Indian Film & TV Directors' Association's masterclass that the viewers simply hated the character of Dutt in the first edit of the movie. Hence, he decided to include tweaks, including the scene where Dutt attempts suicide but is stopped by wife Maanayata. "During the shoot, I felt ‘What am I doing, I’m going wrong.’ In fact, when the first edit was ready and we screened for people, they hated him. They said we don’t like this man, we don’t want to watch him. Because I wanted to do a true story, I didn’t create any empathy towards him. I said let’s not create empathy and show (him) as he is. But later I understood that he is our hero, we need some empathy for him," said the 3 Idiots director.

He further added, "The scene where he tries to kill himself after the verdict is out; which he had mentioned to me but we didn’t put in the film, I shot it later. It was not in the original script. I thought through this some empathy will come... The initial test reactions were like ‘naah we don’t like this guy...’ Every film is a journey. Some things work and some don’t. I still see flaws in the film but you try your best and hope your best is good enough."

Well, the movie went on to create records at the box office, and though it portrayed the dreariest and dirtiest aspects of Sanjay Dutt's life, crisp direction and storytelling made sure that audience ended up liking the character despite its flaws. Guess Hirani's card worked here.