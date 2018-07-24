Rajkumar Hirani didn’t think Sanjay Dutt’s ex-wives were important to the film!

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju garnered immense applause from the audience and a mixed response from the critics. But despite smashing many box office records, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer was also a disappointment for a certain set of audience. Many claimed that the film glossed over many grittier aspects of Dutt’s life to ultimately absolve him from all sins. One such aspect which was criticised was the conspicuous absence of Dutt’s two ex-wives, Richa Sharma and Rhea Pillai. And now, we have Sanjay Dutt revealing the same, as to why were these two women not shown in the movie. The reason being that Hirani didn’t feel that Dutt’s ex-wives were ‘important’ to the film.

"The number of women I had been was shared with the filmmakers. I did not tell the filmmakers what to keep and what not to keep. I did not ask them to not include my life with Rhea, Richa or other women. The filmmakers selected the most important parts. Maybe some characters were left out because of the duration of the film," told Dutt to DNA.

The film also wiped off Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt’s part, who stood with Dutt like a rock, in all his bad times. Well, showcasing these characters on screen, besides his drug addiction and bomb blast case could have just made it better. Don’t you think?