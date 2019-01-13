Rajkumar Hirani on sexual assault allegations: I was completely shocked

It’s only been a few hours since we reported about Sanju director, Rajkumar Hirani, finding himself as the receiving end of sexual harassment allegations. Based on a report shared by HuffPost India, one of the female assistant directors of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju wrote a mail to Hirani’s close associates Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra sharing Hirani’s sexual misconduct. While Anupama Chopra gave out her statement via an email to HuffPost India stating that Vinod Chopra Films has extended full support to the complainant, Rajkumar Hirani stayed mum. Now, his PR agency has sent out his statement, wherein he has denied all the allegations.

“I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation,” reads his statement.

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of Bollywood with films like 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai MBBS and others blockbusters to his credit. It came as a shocker when this report surfaced on the internet. He soon started trending on Twitter with many expressing shock.

Oh Shit. This is the Biggest name. Ab kya hoga. Will people stop working with #RajkumarHirani now? After all, conviction is not needed to hold a man guilty as per online lynchmobs. https://t.co/kRUA6vHKvE — Maya (@IamMayaSharma) January 13, 2019

#RajkumarHirani right now- All is Well, All is Well, All is Well, All is Well.. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 13, 2019

Hearing most cases of #MeToo has been disturbing but this one breaks my heart. #RajkumarHirani gets accused... are there no heroes left? — Vineeta Kumar (@aslivineeta) January 13, 2019

We await more updates in this case.