Rajkumar Hirani reacts on 3 Idiots Rancho Wall relocation!

Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots is one of the most adored movies of Bollywood. The masses adore the film and so do the classics. It left a lasting effect and the impact was so strong that the school in Leh, where the movie was shot, dedicated an entire wall to Aamir’s character Rancho, naming it the Wall of Rancho. It turned into a famous tourist destination.

However, due to the incessant hustle by the visitors, it started getting increasingly difficult for students to focus on their studies. Hence, the management of the school decided to relocate the wall.

The school's principal, Stanzin Kunzang told PTI, "The movie gave a lot of publicity to the school and it became a must-visit for the tourists visiting Ladakh. However, we realised that the purpose of having a school in the area was getting defeated. Not only were students getting distracted by the tourists flocking to the school, but also every day the campus was being reduced to a litter ground."

He further clarified that they would be just shifting the wall from the center of the school where the children study to the main tourist centre which is about 200 metres away. When filmmaker Hirani heard of it, he said, “I’ve read about the decision to relocate the Rancho Wall. My entire cast and crew and I have some wonderful memories of that place. Honestly, if the constant stream of tourists is hampering the kids’ education, distracting them and creating problems, then I feel it is the right call. At the end of the day, they were the ones who created and gave that wall its name, so I am sure it must be very close to them as well.”

There were reports in the past which claimed that the school was planning to demolish the wall and ban tourists from the campus, but that’s not the case now. Reportedly, an enhanced 3 Idiots visitor experience has been planned in the vicinity of the school campus, near Rancho’s café.