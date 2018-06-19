Rajkumar Hirani REACTS to Salman Khan’s dig at Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt

Sanju trailer has impressed everyone. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Sanjay Dutt in the film and after watching the trailer we can say that he has certainly nailed the character. But, there's one person who doesn't seem much impressed. Well, we are talking about Sanjay's good friend Salman Khan.

While talking about the biopic, Salman had said, “For Sanju, I was thinking why somebody else is playing this bit? The last 8-10 years, you cannot do justice to that. Sanju should have played the last bit."

When recently director Rajkumar Hirani was asked about Salman's statement, he said, "Firstly that would look very abrupt. We are watching Ranbir Kapoor in the whole film and towards the end suddenly Sanjay Dutt comes. People will understand Sanjay Dutt has come, it will break the link. It is better to keep the same actor and make him look believable."

"Secondly, if you play yourself in your own biopic, so the doubt that people have about the movie being true or not, then it would be like this is a fake biopic. So, you cannot act in your own film," he added.

Well, we quite agree with what Hirani has said.

Sanju, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh, is slated to hit the screens on June 29, 2018.