Rajkumar Hirani sexual harassment allegations: Dia Mirza opens up about the filmmaker

We were left shocked on Sunday when reports of Rajkumar Hirani being accused of sexual misconduct took over social media. An assistant director claimed that the filmmaker sexually abused her from March 2018 to September 2018. The woman, who accused Hirani, told HuffPost India, "My mind, body and heart were grossly violated that night and for the next 6 months." However, Hirani released a statement to clarify that all the allegations against him are malicious. Dia Mirza, who has worked with Hirani in Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanju, opened up about the allegations against the filmmaker.

The actress has stated that she is deeply grieved by the news. Dia said, "I am deeply distressed by this news. As someone who has known and respects Raju Sir for 15 years, I can only hope that a due official enquiry is conducted. He is one of the most decent human beings I have ever worked with and I think it would be grossly unjust on my part to speak on this as I do not know the details."

Hirani’s statement read, “I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.”

Now let’s see what turn these allegations against Hirani will take. Bollywood celebs have stood together against the people who are accused under #MeToo movement, we wonder if B-Town will also opt to not work with Hirani.