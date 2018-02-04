Rajkumar Santoshi returns after 5 years to collab with Aanand L Rai

Rajkumar Santoshi is getting back in the game. The Andaz Apna Apna director is collaborating with director-producer Aanand L Rai on a new project under Rai’s banner, Colour Yellow Productions. The film is expected to go on floors later this year and release by mid-2019.

Now this is BIG NEWS... Rajkumar Santoshi and Aanand L Rai join hands for a film project... Santoshi to direct a film for Aanand’s production outfit Colour Yellow. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2018

Santoshi, who is best known for mainstream classics films Ghayal, Andaz Apna Apna, Khakee and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, went missing in action after 2013's Phata Poster Nikla Hero starring Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz. The ace director was earlier reported to be busy with an ambitious period-drama film titled Battle of Saragarhi. However, the project has been shelved due to budget constraints. In 2016, there was also talk of him helming Atul Agnihotri's production with Salman Khan in the lead.

"Aanand and I and have a great connect and mutual admiration for each other's work. I am very happy to take this ambitious project forward with him. Looking forward to an exciting journey on making this film," Santoshi said.

Rai recently collaborated with Anurag Kashyap on Mukkabaaz and the upcoming, Manmarziyan. Talking about the film with Santoshi, he said, "I have grown watching Raj ji's films and now working with him is an honour. We are very excited with this collaboration."

Speaking about the new collaboration, an insider was quoted by Mid-Day as saying, “Aanand sir had the outline of a human drama in mind and he couldn't think of anyone better than Santoshi to direct it. He thought it was a story right up Santoshi's alley, and one can draw parallels between the storyline and his earlier films like Damini or Ghayal. He gave Santoshi a call and a meeting later, the filmmaker was on board.”

"It's too early to look at the cast. Once the script is ready, Aanand sir and Santoshi will sit down to discuss the stars they'd like to rope in," adds the source.

Aanand L Rai has already curved a niche in Bollywood with movies like Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa. He has also produced brilliant films Nil Battey Sannata, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Mukkabaaz.

On the directing front, Rai is all set for the release of his upcoming film Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.