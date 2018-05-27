Rajkummar hints at Farah being pregnant, and what happens next will crack you up

Farah Khan is currently in possession of something which is being the universal Bollywood prop. Yes ladies and gentlemen, Farah Khan is on a wheelchair owing to an injury, but more than being concerned for her, her friends in the fraternity are totally fascinated by the wheelchair itself. The everyday videos are totally making us crack up. But nothing had prepared us for Rajkummar Rao’s reaction.

The actor reached Farah Khan’s residence to apparently wish her well, but ended up being smitten by the chair too. And while in the zone, said something which hinted at Farah being pregnant. Farah’s reaction and the whole scenario will surely make you laugh out loud. Watch it here.

[video width="480" height="852" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/05/farahkhankunder_26_5_2018_18_22_1_712.mp4"][/video]

Haha! We do know Rajkummar possesses a humour streak. The same was quite visible in Bareilly Ki Barfi! for which he won numerous awards, and also in many of the videos in digital space.

Farah’s chair is surely becoming a legend itself, must say.

Well, on the work front, Rajkummar is one busy man. He will next be seen in horror-comedy Stree alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut and Amyra Dastur, and Fanne Khan where he will share screen space with biggies like Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.