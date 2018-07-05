image
  3. Bollywood
Rajkummar Rao and Aditi Rao Hydari are pastel gods in their recent photoshoot

Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao and Aditi Rao Hydari are pastel gods in their recent photoshoot

This needs to be noted that whenever a fresh pair in Bollywood merge up they often create magic on screen with their films and also with their photo shoots. Recently, another Bollywood actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Rajkummar Rao shared a single frame and the photos from the shoot are magical.

back
Aditi Rao HydariBollywoodEllefashionInstagramlifestylemagazinephotosPhotoshootRajkummar Rao
nextWATCH: Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will make you crave for a dessert

within