Rajkummar Rao and Aditi Rao Hydari are pastel gods in their recent photoshoot

It needs to be noted that whenever a fresh Bollywood pair team up, they often create magic on screen with their films and also with their photo shoots. Recently, Bollywood actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Rajkummar Rao shared a single frame and the photos from the shoot are simply magical.

Dressed in pastels, the actors make for a perfect photo. Rajkummaar Rao was dressed in a pastel green jacket with trousers in the same colour completing his look. He paired the suit with a floral shirt and neatly set hair. Aditi Rao Hydari looks like a breath of fresh air in the blue strappy crop top and trousers. With her messy hair and kohled eyes, Aditi looked gorgeous.

Aditi and Rajkummar came together for Elle India July 2018 Cover and photos of the two are making the rounds on the internet. In another photo, the two are casting their spell, yet again. The actors opted for matching outfits and looked dreamy yet quirky. The two stars opted for various looks in the cover shoot and they look nothing short of uber-cool in them.

Wearing a faded pink puffed sleeved shirt with a dark green coloured skirt, Aditi's light-dark fashion game is bang on.

This last one is our favourite. The white and pink pastel flash is working wonders and both the stars are killing it with their poise. Clearly, both stars have put the best fashion foot forward for this cover shoot.