Rajkummar Rao and Aditi Rao Hydari are pastel gods in their recent photoshoot

This point needs to be noted that whenever a new Bollywood pair team up, they often weave magic on the silver screen with their film and sometimes also with their photo shoot. Recently, Bollywood actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Rajkummar Rao posed in a single frame and the photos from the shoot are simply WOW.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Raj Kummar Rao for Elle India July Cover 2018 @rajkummar_rao @aditiraohydari @elleindiaofficial Editor : @supriya.dravid Fashion Editor : @rahulvijay1988 Creative Director : @mrudul.pathak Makeup & Hair (Aditi Rao) : @eltonjfernandez @inega.in Makeup & Hair ( Rajkumar Rao) : @nitin.ntd & @vijay.p.raskar Photogrpahy Assistant : @nithin_1990 & @abhivermaa Post Production : Tarun Khiwal Studio / @hussam.wahid & @lalitkumar.2004 . . . . . #Indian #fashion #photographer #tarunkhiwal #hasselbladmaster #iamnikon #nikonindia #broncolor #elle #elleindia #editorial
A post shared by
Tarun Khiwal (@tarun_khiwal) on Jul 5, 2018 at 3:47am PDT
Clad in pastels, the actors make for a perfect jodi. While Rajkummaar Rao went for a pastel green jacket with trousers of the same colour. He further paired the suit with a floral shirt and neatly set hair. On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari looks opted for a blue strappy crop top and trousers. With her messy hair and kohled eyes, Aditi flashed gorgeous to the core.
Aditi and Rajkummar are on Elle India July 2018 cover and their photos over the internet are making everyone crazy. In another photo, we see the two are casting their spell, yet again. The actors opted for matching outfits and looked dreamy yet quirky.
Aditi and Rajkummar are on Elle India July 2018 cover and their photos over the internet are making everyone crazy. In another photo, we see the two are casting their spell, yet again. The actors opted for matching outfits and looked dreamy yet quirky.
Aditi Rao Hydari for Elle India July Cover 2018 @aditiraohydari @elleindiaofficial Editor : @supriya.dravid Fashion Editor : @rahulvijay1988 Creative Director : @mrudul.pathak Makeup & Hair : @eltonjfernandez @inega.in Photogrpahy Assistant : @nithin_1990 & @abhivermaa Post Production : Tarun Khiwal Studio / @hussam.wahid & @lalitkumar.2004 . . . . . #Indian #fashion #photographer #tarunkhiwal #hasselbladmaster #iamnikon #nikonindia #broncolor #elle #elleindia #editorial
A post shared by
Tarun Khiwal (@tarun_khiwal) on Jul 3, 2018 at 2:32am PDT
Wearing a faded pink puffed sleeved shirt with a dark green coloured skirt, Aditi's light-dark fashion game is bang on.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Raj Kummar Rao for Elle India July Cover 2018 @rajkummar_rao @aditiraohydari @elleindiaofficial Editor : @supriya.dravid Fashion Editor : @rahulvijay1988 Creative Director : @mrudul.pathak Makeup & Hair (Aditi Rao) : @eltonjfernandez @inega.in Makeup & Hair ( Rajkumar Rao) : @nitin.ntd & @vijay.p.raskar Photogrpahy Assistant : @nithin_1990 & @abhivermaa Post Production : Tarun Khiwal Studio / @hussam.wahid & @lalitkumar.2004 . . . . . #Indian #fashion #photographer #tarunkhiwal #hasselbladmaster #iamnikon #nikonindia #broncolor #elle #elleindia #editorial
A post shared by
Tarun Khiwal (@tarun_khiwal) on Jul 3, 2018 at 11:46pm PDT
This last being our favourite. The white and pink pastel flash is working wonders and both the stars are killing it with their poise. Clearly, both stars have put the best fashion foot forward for this cover shoot.