Rajkummar Rao and Aditi Rao Hydari are pastel gods in their recent photoshoot

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.51 pm April 09 2019, 4.51 pm

This point needs to be noted that whenever a new Bollywood pair team up, they often weave magic on the silver screen with their film and sometimes also with their photo shoot. Recently, Bollywood actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Rajkummar Rao posed in a single frame and the photos from the shoot are simply WOW.

Clad in pastels, the actors make for a perfect jodi. While Rajkummaar Rao went for a pastel green jacket with trousers of the same colour. He further paired the suit with a floral shirt and neatly set hair. On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari looks opted for a blue strappy crop top and trousers. With her messy hair and kohled eyes, Aditi flashed gorgeous to the core.

Aditi and Rajkummar are on Elle India July 2018 cover and their photos over the internet are making everyone crazy. In another photo, we see the two are casting their spell, yet again. The actors opted for matching outfits and looked dreamy yet quirky.

Wearing a faded pink puffed sleeved shirt with a dark green coloured skirt, Aditi's light-dark fashion game is bang on.

This last being our favourite. The white and pink pastel flash is working wonders and both the stars are killing it with their poise. Clearly, both stars have put the best fashion foot forward for this cover shoot.