Bollywood Rajkummar Rao and Dinesh Vijan score hattrick, team up for another film Darshana Devi December 17 2018, 5.35 pm December 17 2018, 5.35 pm

Rajkummar Rao, who shot to fame with Love, Sex Aur Dhoka, has gone beyond his range of duties to impress us with his spectacular performances in variable roles. The actor was last seen in Stree, which went on to become one of the highest earners of 2018. He also has Made In China as his next, produced by his Stree producer, Dinesh Vijan. Now, as per the latest reports, Rajkummar and Dinesh are all set to reunite again, marking a hattrick!

The actor and Dinesh have teamed up for another horror comedy. The confirmation comes from the producer himself. Spilling the beans about the film and Rajkummar’s character, Dinesh told Mumbai Mirror, "Yes, Raj and I are back and I couldn’t be happier as he’s one of the most talented actors we have today. He springs a surprise with every film and this one will be no different. He plays a small-time goon whose plans go haywire when he discovers that he might be in store for some supernatural encounters. You can be sure he will be as riveting as Stree’s ladies’ tailor, chasing after a ghost.”

He also revealed that the film will feature Fukrey actor Varun Sharma as well and that the leading lady will play an important role in the film. Dinesh, who is currently off for his honeymoon, also mentioned that he will be revealing the leading lady soon after he is back.

The film will be filmed in Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh, and is slated for a January 2020 release.