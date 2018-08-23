Bollywood Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are ready to welcome Stree, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif style Murtuza Nullwala August 23 2018, 9.42 am August 23 2018, 9.42 am

We cannot forget the track Swag Se Swagat from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. It was surely one of the best songs of 2017. Salman and Katrina’s moves were simply killer in it. And now, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have showed off their swag just like Salman and Katrina.

Shraddha posted a picture on Instagram which looks like a still of the film. In the picture, she is posing with Rao like Salman and Katrina from Swag Se Swagat. Well, the caption is just perfect to promote her film. She has written “Swag se karenge Stree ka swagat!” Now that’s a smart way to promote your film with the help of Salman and Katrina. *wink*

Well, Stree is slated to hit the screens on August 31, 2018, and thanks to the interesting trailer and the entertaining songs, the film has created a good pre-release buzz. We are sure everyone is keen to know who is Stree in the film. Is it Shraddha Kapoor or someone else?

Stree will be Shraddha’s first franchise film. While she has been a part of a couple of sequels, this will be the first franchise started by her.