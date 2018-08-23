Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are ready to welcome Stree, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif style

image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

back
BollywoodEntertainmentInstagramkatrina kaifPromotionsRajkummar RaoSalman KhanShraddha KapoorStreeswag se swagat
nextLate tha Tiger: Salman Khan mourns Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death, gets trolled
ALSO READ

Star Screen Awards 2018 Exclusive: Shraddha Kapoor's performance is an instant hit!

Prabhas’ trilingual action spectacle Saaho confirms release on August 15th, 2019

Dinesh Vijan wedding: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor have a gala time at filmmaker’s sangeet