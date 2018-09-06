Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree hits a half-century in its first week!

Stree may be haunting the men after dark, but during the day it has clearly been hunting down numbers at the box office. This horror comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role is marching on the money-minting path and has managed to hit the half-century in its first week itself. The movie has collected Rs 6.50 crore on Wednesday, taking its total collection to Rs 53.65 crore net. It’s a thumping success given the budget of the movie including promotions was close to Rs 20 crore.

The movie has already recorded the 12th highest collections of the week in the year 2018, and given the rate, many more records would be in its kitty, soon enough.

Also starring Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz and more, the plot of Stree revolves around the urban legend of the nineties, before Bengaluru was the shiny city it is now known to be. As per the legend, a witch used to roam around the city at night, looking for preys, calling out in the voice of their loved ones. If someone opened the door, they died within the next 24 hours. To escape the same, the words 'Nale Ba' (come tomorrow) were written on the doors.

Apart from Stree, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se starring the three Deols, Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby also hit the screens on Friday. However, the performance of the movie has been dismal as it has just managed to collect Rs 8.75 crore approximately, to date.

Let's wait as to which other milestones Stree would glide over, hopefully not haunting.