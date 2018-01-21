Rajkummar Rao dominates Filmfare with two awards, Irrfan Khan wins Best Actor and Vidya Balan Best Actress

The 63rd Filmfare Awards held on Saturday in Mumbai saw the who’s who of Bollywood burn the stage with their glitz and glamour. Bollywood’s biggest names, including Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, entertained the audience with their scintillating performances. Shah Rukh Khan, who was also the master of the ceremony, took to stage for a surprise act.

B-town’s dose of crazy Ranveer Singh gave a special three-part performance on the iconic songs of Bappi Lahiri. His performance was the highlight of the show with him performing through the night on Bappi’s iconic songs like Disco Dancer, Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re, Pag Ghungroo Bandhe, Hari Om Hari, Tamma Tamma, Ooh La La and Tune Maari Entriyan.

Parineeti Chopra too delighted the fans with her performance by dancing on the title track of her 2017 blockbuster film Golmaal Again as well as popular song Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi from her film Tumhari Pyaari Bindu. Her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana took the center stage with his beautiful voice and paid tribute by singing few evergreen numbers. Sunny Leone too was back to burn the stage with her hit song Baby Doll.

The ace director-producer, Karan Johar, who has been a regular at hosting the Filmfare awards since 2001, co-hosted the night with King Khan.

The glamourous night ended with the following stars taking away the black lady for their performance in 2017.

Best Film(Popular): Hindi Medium

Best Director(Popular): Ashwini Iyer for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Actor (Male): Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium

Best Actor (Female): Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sullu

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE): Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly Ki Barfi

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar

Best Debut Director: Konkana Sen for Death in the Gunj

Best Film(Critics): Newton

Best Actor (Critics): Rajkummar Rao for Trapped

Best Actress (Critics): Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar