Rajkummar Rao excels again, this time in Omerta

Hansal Mehta’s Omerta hit the theatres on Friday and the internet is buzzing with fans commenting on the performance of Rajkummar Rao as the lead. The actor had received a lot of praise when the trailer released. The film’s released was delayed by a week after the CBFC sought several cuts. Omerta featured at the Toronto International Film Festival and was screened at the Jio MAMI film festival too. Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the man behind the 1994 kidnappings of four Western tourists in India. Omar was arrested and served time in prison for plotting the crime. But is Omerta gripping enough to merit a watch? Let’s find out.

NDTV

A riveting, if not nail-biting, character-driven thriller, Hansal Mehta's Omerta does not bank upon the established devices of the genre.

The Hollywood Reporter

It's a gripping thriller about a brilliant career assassin, but leaves the audience no more enlightened about the protagonist’s motives than a TV newscast.

The Indian Express

It won’t ruffle any feathers, except of Hansal Mehta fans looking for another Shahid, for exploration of radicalism as a product of chance and circumstance.

Variety

At the end of this slickly mounted film, there’s no lack of questions still dangling nor hoped-for insights that fail to arrive. Nonetheless, while you’re watching it, Mehta’s freely imagined biopic provides a fascinating Rorschach of a figure who is, unfortunately, truly a man for our times.

Firstpost

Omerta’s pace is so unrelenting and Rao’s acting so immersive that it is impossible to turn away from the screen for a single moment of the film’s compact 97 minutes and 37 seconds. To call it gripping might be an understatement.

Hindustan Times

With ample use of real, news footage from these incidents, Hansal gives a documentary feel to the film. At no point does the film try to dig deep into the terrorist’s psyche or his surroundings. hindustan times