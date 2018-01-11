Rajkummar Rao finally reveals the name of his upcoming horror comedy

Rajkummar Rao has had a fairly good 2017 with outstanding performances in movies like Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton. Now the actor is looking forward to another packed year. Over the last few days, Rajkummar Rao has been teasing fans about his next film in which he will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The Aligarh actor has been indulging his followers with a guessing game and he finally revealed the name of the film.

While fans were in the know that the genre of the film was a horror comedy, they were eager for an official announcement. Putting an end to the suspense, Rajkummar Rao took the Twitter to announce the title of this next – Stree. The film is backed by Maddock Films and is directed by Raj and DK. They will begin the shoot from January end. The 2017 Diwali release Golmaal Again is a recent horror comedy that met with huge success at the box office. This is not the first horror film that Rajkummar Rao will be seen in. The actor was earlier seen in Ragini MMS but it will be interesting to see how he fares in this one.

We have a title! Shoot starts on our horror-comedy #Stree.

Exciting schedule ahead! @ShraddhaKapoor



Directed by Amar Kaushik

Written by Raj&DK

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj&DK pic.twitter.com/uoyPtTTkdD — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 11, 2018

In a recent media interaction, Rajkummar said that he signed the film as he liked the script. “I am not supposed to talk about it much but it is a horror comedy. It is one-of-its-kind. I really liked the script and that’s the reason Shraddha and I said yes to it,” he said.

Best Actor #NEWTON, Best Supporting Actor #BAREILLYKIBARFI, Best Film #NEWTON. Thank you #StarScreenAwards2017. Thank u team #Newton & #BareillyKiBarfi & all u wonderful people for all the love & blessings. Thank u Mom. GRATITUDE 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/n8jwnYu8NC — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 4, 2017

Shraddha’s last release Haseena Parkar was a disaster at the box office. The small BO collection notwithstanding, Shraddha has a year full of interesting movies ahead of her. She will also be seen in Saaho and the untitled Saina Nehwal biopic.

Apart from Stree, Rajkummar will be next seen in 6 movies in 2018, namely Love Sonia, 5 Weddings, Omerta, Shimla Mirchi, Ami Saira Bano and Fanne Khan.