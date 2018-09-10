Rajkummar Rao frees himself from the clutches of Stree to turn Turram Khan!

O Stree Kal Aana, he must have uttered the words and ran for his life. But look where that has landed Rajkummar Rao. In the skin of Turram Khan. Hold the horses of your minds, for we are talking about the new venture of the talented trouper. Rajkummar is all set for yet another comedy, this time with his mentor, filmmaker Hansal Mehta. And in comes the leading lady of the same, Nushrat Bharucha who has already enthralled us with her varied acts in Luv Ranjan ventures.

Hansal and Rao have earlier collaborated for critically acclaimed projects like Citylights, Aligarh, Shahid, and Omerta, with the last one being a critical and commercial failure. Reportedly, Turram Khan will be a social comedy set in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The movie will be produced jointly by Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan.

Though Rajkummar and Nushrat will be sharing the screen space for the first time in the movie, not many are aware of the fact that they share their beginnings in Bollywood and have known each other since then. Luv, Sex Aur Dhokha was the movie and both starred in it, albeit in different stories.

Well, we certainly are looking forward to Rajkummar's innings post his escape from the clutches of Stree. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the upcoming Mental Hai Kya and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga.