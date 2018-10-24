Rajkummar Rao in an action film? Possible!

He is arguably the most versatile of Bollywood's young brigade. Rajkummar Rao, with an improved and fantabulous deliverance in every film he does, is slowly becoming irreplaceable. Meanwhile, he is keen to do an action film, something we quite can't imagine him doing!

"Not many people know about this interest of mine in doing action, also somebody has to take that risk. Nobody can imagine me doing action, I hope someone casts me in an action film," the actor told PTI.

In fact, the same guy who pulls off films such as Newton and Trapped, also dances like there is no tomorrow for a Shaadi Mein Zarur Aana or a Bareilly Ki Barfi.

“I am glad I learned dance as it helped me in my acting. It helps you understand rhythm and beat. Not many people know that I am a trained martial artist and I know Taekwondo. Someday I will do a film that will be able to showcase this side of me,” he added.

After a super successful Stree that had him sharing the screen with a bunch of other talented actors, Rajkummar is now working on Made in China and also awaits the release of 5 Weddings.

And that action film? We too are waiting for!