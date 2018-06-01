Rajkummar Rao joins the gym-freak bandwagon too...is it?

He is probably the most versatile performer in his generation. But unlike his contemporaries, Rajkummar Rao isn't a regular in posting gym videos or flaunting a chiseled bod. All his characters are close to reality and he is known to be a method actor. Hence, the actor has undergone unbelievable transformations. But a gym video from him? Very rare.

Hence, coming across he accepting the #HumFitTohIndiaFit and posting a fitness video was a pleasant surprise! In the video, Rajkummar performs delivers brutal kicks and picks some weights, on repeat.

Workout hai jahan Tandrusti hai vahan.#HumFitTohIndiaFit A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on Jun 1, 2018 at 1:02am PDT

Last year, he had us in awe as he lost numerous kilos of weight for his role in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Trapped. He was on a black coffee and carrot diet for days and the results were there to see. He was at his skinniest best as he soaked in his character and his performance won massive accolades.

A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on Mar 13, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

On the flip side, for his web series Bose, he gained 11 kg. Look at his pot belly, and you wouldn't want to believe it's him!

For Shahid and Citylights as well, Rajkummar has been a guy next door, with an appearance most relatable. His transformations have been mostly character oriented; and he is not really a part of the fitness race,

But glad to see him in a different shape! Hoping to gain some serious fitness motivation from his Instagram handle soon! ;)