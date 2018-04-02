Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri’s 5 Weddings to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up to make his debut at the Cannes Film Festival with his first Hollywood film, 5 Weddings. The film marks the return of Nargis Fakhri to filming after a gap of two years. The actress was last seen with Riteish Deshmukh in Banjo. Directed by Namrata Singh Gujral, 5 Weddings will be unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival, though in India, it will be released later in the year.

#5weddings with @nargisfakhri . A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on Nov 24, 2016 at 4:37am PST

5 Weddings is a story about an American journalist, played by Nargis, who travels to India to cover Bollywood weddings. As things turn out, her liaison officer, played by Rajkummar, is assigned to the project. The film also stars Oscar nominees Candy Clark, Anneliese Van der Pol, and Golden Globe nominee Bo Derek.

Speaking to the media Namrata said, “The film is a colourful mosaic of lost loves, transgender tangles and culture clashes along the heartfelt journey of life, symbolised by the universal ups and downs of a wedding celebration.” 5 Weddings was shot in Chandigarh as well as Hollywood and parts of Los Angeles.

The film is expected to be launched in India in the second half of the year. Namrata had initially planned to do the film with Punjabi star Harbhajan Mann in 2008, but she had to abandon her plans after being diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Rajkummar had said, “Namrata had seen my previous work and offered me the role of a cynical cop. The film also talks about life and death, lost love, transgender tangles, cultural clashes and even politics.”