Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree hits a century!

Stree, headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has made an impressive mark at the box office. The film, which raked in over 30 crores in the first three days of its release, has earned 100 cr after a 16-day run, according to Nett India box office. Yes, the horror comedy becomes Bollywood’s next to join the 100-crore club. Made on a humble budget, the flick is a true winner for its makers.

Taking immense pleasure about the same, producer Dinesh Vijan stated that he’s already excited for the film’s sequel and expects the same response for Stree 2 as well.

"It’s been such a great journey for all of us associated with Stree and achieving this feat makes us as a production house even more confident in backing the content we believe in. The feedback along with the box office numbers is surreal and I’m so full of gratitude at the moment! The excitement for sequel has already set in and we are working hard to ensure that we deliver the same for Stree 2!," he shared in a press statement.

The film’s unique story line is highly acclaimed by both audience and the critic. The Maddock Films Production is helmed by Amar Kaushik.​