Rajkummar Rao snubbed by 63rd Filmfare awards

Actor Rajkummar Rao has given stellar performances in 2017, proving to be one of the best actors of our times. Despite giving five films in 2017, most of which were highly acclaimed, the actor has not been nominated for the Best Actor category for any of his films by leading film magazine Filmfare.

Rajkummar Rao gave fans some highly critically appreciated roles including in films like Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton. top film critiques of the film industry expressed disappointment over ignoring the actor.

Love these guys! No Rajkummar Rao nomination for either Newton or Trapped. Bunged him into Supporting Actor category for Bareilly. Wow. Just wow. Look at the laughable Best Film noms too!!! https://t.co/Z5JACegALH — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) January 18, 2018

By that logic why is Shubh Mangal Saavdhan completely missing? It should only be about merit. Critics Awards are a joke. No transparency at all. Which critics voted? It’s a scam. A very old one. It’s a consolation prize. — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) January 18, 2018

His first film in 2017, Trapped directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, was appreciated for its realism by Filmfare. The magazine said, “This is an intimate affair with the scarier prospects of a lonesome life in a big city. Insightful and effective, Trapped is a must watch for all movie buffs.”

Newton, which was also the official entry by India to the Oscar this year, was called a modern Classic by the celebrated magazine. “Funny, relevant and deeply gratifying, Newton is a veritable modern classic,” it wrote. But it seems that all of this was not enough for the nomination in the top category.

"But the actor who walks away with the barfi is Rajkummar Rao. He’s too good as the friend who is cajoled into becoming a rowdy and his transformations from an introvert into an extreme extrovert both in terms of body language and speech patterns are spot on," Filmfare wrote when it reviewed Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Rajkummar's acting in Bareilly Ki Barfi was much appreciated by fans and critics alike. One of the tallest actors in the industry, Amitabh Bachchan, even sent the actor a handwritten note appreciating the actor for his role in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

When the legend sends you this handwritten note.. Thank you my dearest @SrBachchan sir. You've made my day. Much regards & charan sparsh 🙏🏻😊 pic.twitter.com/G7vSfv9nfU — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 28, 2017

The nominations in the ‘Best Actor’ category features potboilers that may or may not have seen commercial success. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees tanked at the box-office and Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania was just another commercial film. But the jury found them worthy of a nomination. However, the two solid contenders among them are Akshay Kumar for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and the much deserving Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium. However, at the Jio Filmfare press interaction, King Khan had said that the year he isn’t winning, he takes the center stage to host the event instead.Rajkummar Rao has been nominated only in one category, that of Best Actor in a Supporting Role in which he is pitted against his own Newton co-star Pankaj Tripathi. The 63Jio Filmfare award will be held on January 20.