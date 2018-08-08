Rajkummar Rao spills the beans on his LSD audition, and it is hilarious!

Nepotism may be a norm in Bollywood, but the experimental Rajkummar Rao offsets it with his path breaking performances. Recently appearing for an interview on East India Comedy, Rao shared some interesting anecdotes about his personal life, and his audition for his debut film, Dibakar Banejee's Love, Sex aur Dhokha.

Upon growing up in the national capital region of the country, Rao admits to being quite the adventurous adolescent. Ready to take a bullet for his schoolmates, he mentions how he picked fights with their school seniors. He had just one request when he got beaten up, "Mere mooh pe mat maarna, mujhe actor banna hai".

Perhaps most well known for his role in Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, Rajkummar Rao recalls his auditions. "It's actually a strange story. I read in the paper that Dibakar Banerjee is planning this film and wants to cast newcomers. I thought that 'this is it, I have to do this film, it's been two years now! So I called the casting director who asked me to mail my pictures, then called him up after three days, got the same response again. Very sweet guy, now he's a dear friend. So after 15 days, he said 'just come and give the test yaar'. So I called his assistant (Neha Chauhan) who eventually became my co-actor, and inquired about the character. She said, 'haan, he's a Delhi guy, very macho, hunk like a dude'. So I said, 'Johnny Bravo? Okay!' That day I worked out extra two hours, I bought a t-shirt, my nipples were popping out of the very tight, skin tight shirt. I couldn't breathe in it. When the casting director saw me, he made a disgusted face and asked, 'kuch aur hain pehene ke liye?'

Now we know why Rajkummar Rao looks like the way he does, all those beatings must have taken a toll! But hey, at least he won't be wearing a tight t-shirt to auditions anymore.