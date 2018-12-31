Rajkummar Rao thanks fans for loving Omerta and Stree, forgets Fanney Khan

This year we got to see Rajkummar Rao in total five films, Omerta, Stree, Fanney Khan, Love Sonia and 5 Weddings. While in Love Sonia he had a small role to play, 5 Weddings was a long-delayed movie which released without any buzz. Talking about other three releases, Omerta received critical acclaim, Stree was a blockbuster and unfortunately, Fanney Khan didn’t get critical as well as commercial acclaim. Well, it was reasonably a good year for him and he took Twitter to thank his fans for appreciating his characters in Omerta and Stree. However, he forgot about Fanney Khan.

We wonder why the actor forgot the movie Fanney Khan. Though the movie was bashed, his character was loved by everyone and in every review, it was him who was appreciated the most. It could be a mistake, but it might also be that he decided to not mention the film as it was a flop. Well, only Rajkummar can tell us that. By the way, we loved his chemistry with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film.

Talking about 2019, Rao will be seen in movies like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Mental Hai Kya and Made In China. We are surely looking forward to these movies.