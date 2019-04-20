Rajkummar Rao to star in Chupke Chupke remake; to essay Dharmendra's part in the film

Onkar Kulkarni April 20 2019, 7.46 pm April 20 2019, 7.46 pm

In 1975, released Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s slice-of-life cult comedy Chupke Chupke. The film featured Dharmendra as a professor of botany, Parimal Tripathi, masquerading as a chauffeur, Pyare Mohan to hoodwink his wife’s (Sharmila) jeeja ji (Om Prakash), an all-knowing lawyer, while on their honeymoon. News is that Rajkummar Rao is all set to star in the remake of this hit film!

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Luv Ranjan are joining hands for the remake of the Chupke Chupke, which released 44 years ago and also starred actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore and Jaya Bachchan. Speaking more about the project, a source informed the tabloid, “Chupke Chupke is an iconic film and a favourite of many, including Rajkummar. He loved the idea of a remake and has agreed to come on board. It will have Raj in the dual avatars. The script is still being finalised, while the director and the rest of the cast are yet to be locked but the team is really excited about this one.”

Reacting on the 'remake' news, Dharmendra, who likes watching the film on TV whenever it plays, told the tabloid, "It would be a challenge because so many people, young and old, have seen the original and loved it. So, it will have to be just as matchless. Chupke Chupke was the Sholay of comedy." The film boasted of a strong supporting cast, which included Usha Kiran, Asrani, Lily Chakravarty, David and Keshto Mukherjee.

For the unaware, Chupke Chupke was the Hindi adaptation of Uttam Kumar and Madhabi Mukherjee’s 1971 Bengali film Chhadmabeshi.