Bollywood Rajkummar Rao to team up with Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar’s next? Divya Ramnani December 17 2018, 6.20 pm December 17 2018, 6.20 pm

Deepika Padukone is coming back to the big screen post her last blockbuster outing, Padmaavat, and her wedding to Ranveer Singh. The Tamasha actor has come onboard for Meghna Gulzar’s film that is about Laxmi Agarwal – an acid attack survivor. There’s an interesting update on the same. In a report by Asian Age, Newton actor Rajkummar Rao has been roped in by the makers to essay an important role in the film.

The sources said, “The role is substantial and has excited Rao. He has not yet worked with Deepika. A role that drives back home a social message has excited that actor. Rao is never excited about the length of the roles. He did a superb cameo in Raabta which got many people talking especially for his make-up among other things.”

Both, Rajkummar and Deepika, have expressed their desire to work with each other. It will be interesting to see these terrific performers teaming up for this intriguing subject. We await an official confirmation from the makers. Talking about the film, it will deal with the subject of acid violence in India. Deepika Padukone will portray the character of Laxmi Agarwal.

Meghna Gulzar is known to for her hard-hitting films like Talvar and Raazi. We are sure this film will only go a notch higher in terms of performances.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the further updates.