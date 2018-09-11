Rajkummar Rao vs Ranbir Kapoor: Made In China all set to clash with Brahmastra

After delivering a blockbuster hit, Stree, actor-producer duo of Rajkummar Rao and Dinesh Vijan is all set for their next. The shooting for the film, which marks the second collaboration of the two, has finally gone on floors today (September 11), in Ahmedabad. And much to our delight, the release date of this film has been announced too!

The film, helmed by Mikhil Musale, will hit the screens on August 15, 2019. However, this also brings light to the fact that Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is also releasing on the same day!

TV actress Mouni Roy, who had the patriotic drama Gold as her last outing, will be paired opposite Rajkummar in the film. Well then, what’s not to miss is that the Naagin actor also stars in Brahmastra, and has both her upcoming big flicks releasing on the same day.

The film is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman (essayed by Rajkummar), who sets on a journey to China in an attempt to make his business flourish. As the title suggests, major portions of the film will be reportedly shot in China. It will also feature Boman Irani in a pivotal role.