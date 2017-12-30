Rajkummar Rao with girlfriend Patralekhaa are off to Thailand to ring in the New Year

After delivering massively interesting performances throughout the year, actor Rajkummar Rao has taken time off to ring in the New Year and with who better than his girlfriend, Patralekhaa to accompany him. The actor along with his ‘CityLights’ co-star and real-life girlfriend Patralekhaa has whisked away to Thailand for a much-needed vacay.

🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Dec 25, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

Actor Patralekhaa was also recently seen in the web series, Bose: Dead or Alive. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been dating for five years now. Sharing a beautiful picture from the beaches, Patralekhaa wrote on her Instagram, “The Ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious,wild n free.”~Anonymous #beachbum.”

The duo have been very open about their relationship from the very beginning. Rajkummar's career has taken off in the past few months, thanks to the consecutive hits delivered, and the couple is celebrating by spending time with each other at exotic locations. Here are a few of the moments Rajkummar and Patralekhaa shared from their holidays.

Earlier in July this year, Rajkummar had told Hindustan Times that he is in no hurry to tie the knot. “There are so many things that we read about [ourselves]. A lot of people think that we are married. But all I want to say is that we are single and happily in a relationship. Reports keep coming up about how we were fighting outside the gym or indulging in PDA... but we never respond to them,” he said.