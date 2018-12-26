Rajkummar Rao's Made In China gets postponed, averts a clash with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham

Movies clashing on a Friday at the box office is nothing new in Bollywood. And the August 15 of 2019 was turning out to be one such day when quite a few films were making it to the theatres. Made In China, starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, was supposed to clash with many films on this day. However, its release date has been postponed and the film will now release on August 30, 2019. Reason being - Independence Day Holiday of 2019 is piled up with big-budget films like Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, John Abraham’s Batla House and Prabhas’ Saaho. This step taken by the team of Made In China to avoid the clash seems to be a sensible decision and hopefully, will be beneficial for the film.

Interestingly, Rajkummar Rao’s last outing Stree, too released on August 31 in 2018 and it was a Blockbuster. We hope August 2019 proves to be a déjà vu for Rao. Talking about Made In China, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Rajkummar will be playing the character of an aspirational Gujarati businessman with big dreams. It will be interesting to see the fresh pairing of Rajkummar and Mouni. The film is directed by Mikhil Musale and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock films.

