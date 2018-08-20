Rajkummar Rao's Ouija stint goes awry as Stree is out to claim her next victim!

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree tickled and scared in equal measures. An interesting horror comedy, this one is especially awaited for its unique blend of two contrasting genres. Although Golmaal Again was a successful attempt at the same, it will be interesting to see what Stree has to offer. And now, we have something that will truly spook you.

Rajkummar Rao took to social media to share a promo of the movie, wherein we can see his character Vicky on the Ouija board, along with friends, played by Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. All is well and making you laugh, but a surprise awaits in the end. And just when you feel it's over, another one strikes you. Stree is out on a prowl. Who will be the next victim? The answer lies here, almost.

Woah! This one surely made us bite our nails. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree will hit the screens on August 31, 2018.

The movie revolves around an old legend called Nale Ba (meaning, come tomorrow) which was prevalent in the city of Bengaluru in the 90s. If rumours are to be believed, a witch used to roam the streets at night, hunting for a prey.

Watch the hilariously spooky trailer of the movie here.