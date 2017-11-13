Rajkummar Rao's Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana could be best ignored

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is a romantic comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda and directed by Ratnaa Sinha. While the trailer looked promising and the songs did well too but many are of the thought that this wedding invitation be best ignored even if it is Rajkummar Rao's! Here are what the others have to say:

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda's film is such a terribly confused take on a girl who dares to run away from a wedding in order to pursue her career ambitions that, by the end of it, it is difficult to tell which side of the gender and ethical divide the film is really on.

- NDTV

Rajkummar Rao film comes packaged with the elements you expect in a Bollywood entertainer – romance, drama, revenge and songs.

- Hindustan Times

The plot looks straight out of the 80s, with its implausible 'revenge' theme, the characters who look 'seedha' but are totally 'ulta', and a leading lady who is presented as a modern, thinking girl, but is given very little agency or a mind of her own.

- The Indian Express

Sinhaa had a chance to depict the many social ills that are legitimized in the name of marriage in India, and this film feels like an opportunity lost.- Reuters