Rajma Chawal: Netflix to serve up this Rishi Kapoor drama

2018 has been quite a good year for veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. His movie 102 Not Out with Amitabh Bachchan turned out to be a huge hit while Mulk received amazing reviews. With his star performances in these two movies, fans are now looking forward to more. While Kapoor’s next release was supposed to be Rajma Chawal, the movie won’t be hitting the silver screens. The film will only see a digital release.

The movie will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October and will release on Netflix on November 30. Directed by Leena Yadav, Rajma Chawal is a story about a father who tries to reconnect with his estranged son through social media.

In a statement, the director said, “The father-son dynamic is a universal human theme, and Netflix, with its global reach and ability to address a range of audiences with rich and resonant stories, was the ideal partner for us. Being on Netflix invites the whole world into the lives of a family in Chandni Chowk, and we are excited to bring the tumult, colour and vitality of both the family and the area to newer audiences.”

Director, International Originals and Acquisitions of Netflix, Swati Shetty said, “Rajma Chawal takes the viewer along the highs and lows of family dynamics, and we hope members around the world will relate to the story and its multi-dimensional characters. Technology and social media are changing human relationships globally, and we’re honoured that the stellar team behind this film chose to partner with Netflix on showing their take on this subject to the world.”

Other Indian movies that were released on Netflix have been Love Per Square Foot, Lust Stories and Brij Mohan Amar Rahe.