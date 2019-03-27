Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he learnt behind bars

In November 2018, Rajpal Yadav was sentenced to three months in prison by the Delhi High Court. The sentence came as a result of a non-repayment of a loan, amounting to Rs 5 crores, that his company took in order to produce a film in 2010. In a comment to IANS, Yadav said, "I think the law is equal for everyone and no one is immune from the law of the nation, the legal system. So I followed the court's decision as a law-abiding citizen." About the case, he further added, "I think I trusted a few people who later misused my trust. But I do not want to comment much on that. I want to move forward as I know life has a lot to offer."

The Bhool Bhulaiyan actor spent his sentence at Tihar Jail, where he is said to have performed at a cultural programme to entertain other prison inmates. He recalled his time there, "There was a lot of discipline that we all had to follow. But I always tried to engage my mind with something or the other. I used to interact with the fellow prisoners during recreation activity; I used to conduct an interactive session that we named 'Rajpal Ki Paathshala'. I gave motivational speeches. Did exercise in the morning. We had access to the library and I used to sit there and read."

Now, Yadav has come out to state that he is happy to be back to work. He also states that he is healed from the past. "I will soon start the shooting of the film 'Time To Dance' (alongside Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif). We shot the film abroad. A small part of it remains. We will finish that. It could have been finished before, but I am really thankful to the producers and directors who waited for me to come back. That apart, I am also wrapping up 'Jaako Raakhe Saaiyan'. I am also in talks to work with David Dhawan and Priyadarshan. I can't wait to go back to a film set now."