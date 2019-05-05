  3. Bollywood
Javed Akhtar clears the air on his 'ghunghat' comment

Bollywood

Rajput Karni Sena threatens Javed Akhtar over Ghunghat comment

Rajput Karni Sena has issued a violent threat to Javed Akhtar, demanding an apology from him for his ghunghat comment.

back
Javed AkhtarRajput Karni Sena
nextKangana Ranaut shares her experience of spending ten days in silence

within