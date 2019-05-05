Rajput Karni Sena threatens Javed Akhtar over Ghunghat comment

Ranjini Maitra May 05 2019, 5.45 pm May 05 2019, 5.45 pm

Lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar found himself amid controversies after he commented on Shiv Sena's demand to ban Burqa for the sake of national security. Shiv Sena's urge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi came after Sri Lanka, as an aftermath of the devastating terror attack in two of its churches, banned the Burqa for security reasons. Akhtar, in the wake of Shiv Sena's demand, said the Ghunghat, a prevalent practice in Rajasthan among a number of other cities, should be outdated as well.

The Rajput Karni Sena seems to have taken grave offence to Akhtar's words. They now demand an apology from him, failing which, the veteran actor has been threatened with violent consequences. "We will gouge out your eyes and pull out your tongue if you don't apologise. We will enter your house and beat you," a video, reportedly, sent to Times of India by Jivan Singh Solanki - the Karni Sena's Maharashtra wing president states.

“If you want to bring a law banning burqa here (in India) and if it is someone’s view I have no objection. But before the last phase of election in Rajasthan, this government should announce a ban on the practice of ‘ghunghat’ in that state,” Akhtar earlier told reporters in Bhopal.

After his statement met with harsh criticism, he said it was being distorted.

"Some people are trying to distort my statement. I have said that may be in Sri Lanka it is done for security reasons but actually, it is required for women empowerment. Covering the face should be stopped whether 'naqab' or ‘ghunghat’," he said.

The Karni Sena, in the past, has gotten into several battles with Bollywood stars, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the actors of his film Padmaavat. They had also objected to Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi until the makers issued a clarification.