Rajshri Deshpande is being called a porn star after her nude scene in Sacred Games goes viral on WhatsApp

Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin starrer The Sacred Games was recently released. India’s first original series on Netflix has been getting positive response from the audiences, but on the other hand it is also getting hooted away for its bold content. Rajshri Deshpande, who plays Nawazuddin’s wife in the web series has been facing the fire.

The eight episode web-series features Rajshri in a few intimate scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, including a sultry nude scene. The lovemaking scene between Rajshri Deshpande and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has gone viral and it is now circulating on WhatsApp. "It was a big thing for me to open up my blouse, but I did it. But little did I know that my pictures from that scene will start circulating on WhatsApp”.

In a recent interview to an entertainment portal, Rajshri also revealed that screenshots from sequence have made their way to some porn sites. "And, the scene has made way to porn sites. Worse still, I am getting messages saying that I am a porn star."

Rajshri, who is visibly surprised with the negative repercussion from a section of the Internet, told that ignoring and moving on is the best way to deal with such reaction. "What do I do but ignore? Some of the comments are terribly cheap. I believe in Kashyap, he had told me about the scene beforehand and even said that he won't go ahead if I am uncomfortable."

Earlier, a Congress activist in West Bengal filed a police complaint against Nawazuddin and the makers of Sacred Games for "insulting and abusing" former Indian Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi.