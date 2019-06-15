Priyanka Kaul June 15 2019, 1.25 pm June 15 2019, 1.25 pm

Rajkummar Rao’s talent to pull out any character with ease makes him a delight to watch onscreen. Time and again, he has played off-beat characters and gave the audience a bang for their buck. This time, the actor has been roped to play a gay character! Yes, you read it right. Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, a sequel to the 2008 movie, is expected to go on the floors by next year. But, there’s kahani mai twist! The plot of the movie will be about two gay men pretending to be straight.

If reports are to be believed, while Rajkumar Rao will be playing one of the two lead gay characters, the other one is yet to be finalised. Incidentally, his Bareily ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurana’s next movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan too has the plot of a gay love story. Rajkummar had even been approached to play Ayushmann’s love interest, among other actors such as Ishaan Khattar, Kartik Aryan and Arjun Mathur. However, things didn’t work out and finally, actor Jitendra Kumar, famous for various comedy sketches has been paired opposite Ayushmaan.

We tried reaching Rajkummar but he was unavailable for comment.